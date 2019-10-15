|
|
Jack C. Sukie' Osuna September 10, 1934 - August 31, 2019 Carlsbad Jack "Sukie" Osuna, 84, passed away peacefully from cancer in his home on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Jack was born and raised in Oceanside, CA, and later moved to Carlsbad. He was on the Carlsbad Volunteer Fire Dept and was the second City of Carlsbad Fireman hired in 1955 when the city incorporated. He left the department in 1968. He later went on to become the Assistant Service Manager for Dixon Ford in Carlsbad for close to 20 years. After leaving the Ford dealership, he worked for the San Dieguito School District until he retired. Jack was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, camping and was an avid saltwater fisherman for many years. Jack was a 6th generation Californian. Jack is survived by his wife, Claudia Swaim Osuna; daughter, Julie Osuna Post (Rick) Fallbrook; son, Tim Osuna (Lisa) of Vista; five grandsons; and three great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, October 18, at 12 pm, at North Coast Church (Edge Venue), 2405 N. Santa Fe Drive, Vista, CA 92084.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019