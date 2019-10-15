Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Osuna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack C. Osuna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack C. Osuna Obituary
Jack C. Sukie' Osuna September 10, 1934 - August 31, 2019 Carlsbad Jack "Sukie" Osuna, 84, passed away peacefully from cancer in his home on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Jack was born and raised in Oceanside, CA, and later moved to Carlsbad. He was on the Carlsbad Volunteer Fire Dept and was the second City of Carlsbad Fireman hired in 1955 when the city incorporated. He left the department in 1968. He later went on to become the Assistant Service Manager for Dixon Ford in Carlsbad for close to 20 years. After leaving the Ford dealership, he worked for the San Dieguito School District until he retired. Jack was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, camping and was an avid saltwater fisherman for many years. Jack was a 6th generation Californian. Jack is survived by his wife, Claudia Swaim Osuna; daughter, Julie Osuna Post (Rick) Fallbrook; son, Tim Osuna (Lisa) of Vista; five grandsons; and three great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, October 18, at 12 pm, at North Coast Church (Edge Venue), 2405 N. Santa Fe Drive, Vista, CA 92084.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.