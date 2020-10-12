1/1
Jack C. Osuna
1934 - 2019
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
North Coast Church (Edge Venue)
Memories & Condolences

October 16, 2019
My name is Deanna and I am Julie's best friend. No one could ask for a better friend than Julie and my heart goes out to her and her family during this very sad time. It's so sad for me too because I told Mr. and Mrs. Osuna several years ago that I was adopting them as my parents and they had no choice in the matter. It was already a done deal as far as I was concerned. The thing I will always remember about Mr. Osuna is that he was the greatest story teller! Stories of when he was young working on the chicken ranch. What was it he called his job title? The chicken poop checker? For several years we would gather around Julie and Rick's dining room table at Christmas time. With our stomachs full after a wonderful Christmas dinner, the stories would start coming out. Many were stories about his time working for the fire department. One time, he found himself helping to deliver a baby. I said, "Weren't you scared?" His eyes got so big and he said, "You better believe it!" With his hands shaking, he demonstrated the whole scenario as he relived the moment. I felt that I was reliving it with him. I could sit and listen to his stories for hours. His life experiences are something that no one could ever learn from a book. All in all, I just want to say that I respected Mr. Osuna so much for his accomplishments in life. The way he took care and loved his family. And the way he took me under his wing and made me feel like one of his own. What a great privilege for me! I love you Mr. Osuna! Rest in peace. You will be greatly missed - until we meet again!
Deanna Perry
October 16, 2019
October 15, 2019
Jack was a dear friend and the perfect neighbor....always ready to lend a hand or offer advice when we needed it. We miss him! Our love and sympathy to his family for their loss.
Jack Morgan and Family
October 15, 2019
My condolences to the Osuna family. The family were long time friends.
Oscar Murillo
