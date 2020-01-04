|
Jack Carl Kelly April 30, 1931 - December 1, 2019 San Diego Jack Carl Kelly passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Jack was born April 30, 1931, in El Paso, Texas, to Pascal Moreland Kelly and Hettie Isabelle Vititoe Kelly. Jack was the youngest of 4 children, brother Bob and sisters Helen and Mary. Jack's parents and other siblings all preceded him in death.As evidence of his love for his family, and his profound kindness and compassion, Jack acted as care-giver for his family members when they required it.Jack earned a Bachelor of Business degree from the University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business. While at the University, Jack was a drummer in the school band and especially enjoyed going to all the football games, home and away.Jack was always interested in the ocean and travelling to other countries, so he joined the Navy Reserve at an early age, and was able to fulfill his interest. A highlight of his professional career was working for a number of years as an administrator at the Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) in Pasadena. He subsequentlymoved to Oceanside, lived there the rest of his life (40 years), and retired there from the Navy Reserve, as a Naval Commander. Jack's hobbies were investing in the stockmarket and becoming proficient in computers and the iphone.Jack is survived by his devoted life partner, Leonard Wolk, and his loving nieces, Linda Fox, Lana Hildebrand and Julie Huston. They will all keep him in their hearts, and love and remember him forever.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 4, 2020