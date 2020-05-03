Jack Clegg April 7, 1931 - April 26, 2020 El Cajon Jack Clegg, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather passed away April 26, 2020. We will always remember his constant smile and how he made all of us feel so loved. He will be deeply missed. Jack had high moral values that made him the man we all knew him to be. Loving, patient, calm, honest, fair, compassionate, ready to help family and friends alike. He valued common sense and real life experiences above all. Jack was born in Denver, Colorado and lived there until age 6 when the family moved to Bell Gardens. He graduated from Montebello High in 1949. He was always so proud of his typing test on the old fashion typewriter where he scored 70 words per minute with no errors for 5 minutes straight.His first official job was at the US Tire and Rubber Factory working with his Mom and Dad after a short time selling magazines and working at a gas station.Jack married Phyllis in 1959 and together they moved the family to San Diego. Jack immediately joined the Carpenters Union and worked as a carpenter on the first housing community in Rancho Bernardo.Jack got his Contractors license in 1976 and in partnership formed Muirlands Corporation, a homebuilding company responsible for building over 300 homes in the East County. Jack also served as President of the Santee Chamber of Commerce. Jack lived his life as an example to all whose lives he touched. He was a man of many trades and talents but his career as a homebuilder defined him. He believed in the American Dream of owning a home and strived to make that available to as many people as he could.Jack's first love was race car driving followed quickly by a love for classic cars. Jack was an active member of the Over the Hill Gang, San Diego, the Early Ford V-8 Club, San Diego and the San Diego Woodies Club. He enjoyed the events and the friendships he made along the way immensely. Jack's love of cars and racing started early. He learned to drive at 13 and bought his first car at 14, a Model A Coupe for $25, a ford man from the beginning. He knew he wanted to be a race car driver by the time he turned 16. His highly successful racing career spanned 20 years beginning with his first race at Huntington Beach Stadium at the age of 19. He began racing jalopies and was one of the most successful and well-known drivers in Southern California. Jack won many jalopy championships racing at Ascot, Huntington Beach, Culver City and Balboa Stadium racetracks. Jack then began racing modified race cars winning 4 championship races in Omar Danielson's #97, a car also driven by Parnelli Jones. He moved into Sprint cars once roll bars were added and began his next winning chapter. Among his many championship wins, Jack won the 1963 Owner/Driver championship at El Cajon Speedway and the San Diego Race Association Championship in 1966.Jack kept a list of every personal car he ever owned. The list of 56 cars included classic cars, trucks he restored and his beloved 1948 Woodie given to him by Phyllis which he still owns. The Woodie was also driven by some of his grandchildren who were so proud to be seen in it.Jack loved traveling and the outdoors. He was an avid snow skier and said more than once that it was the closest thrill to car racing he knew. He water skied, jet skied, camped and traveled in his RV. Lake Powell was his most favorite place to go as well as the many trips to the river over the years. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Phyllis. His children include Chuck Clegg (Donna), Mike Clegg (Mary), Darrell Clegg (Diana), Suzie Ek (Carl), Karen Fitzgerald (David). Jacks family includes 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Jean Gustafson (Gus) from Pryor, Oklahoma. A celebration of Life will be held once it is safe for all of us to gather. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the charity of your choice. To learn more about his life please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/el-cajon-ca/john-clegg-9151731
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 3, 2020.