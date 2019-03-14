Resources More Obituaries for Jack Mangelsdorf Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack Frederick Mangelsdorf Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jack Frederick Mangelsdorf Jr. December 20, 1950 - February 24, 2019 Encinitas Jack Frederick Mangelsdorf Jr., 68, The Father of Lacrosse in San Diego CountyJack was born in Davenport, Iowa, on December 20, 1950, and lived there with his cousins and friends until the family moved to Berkeley, CA, in 1961, when he was 11 years old. The family then moved to Palo Alto for three years, then to San Marino in 1965. In 1965, he attended the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Connecticut, where he had a ruptured spleen in football, leading him to the game of lacrosse. In 1969, he played on the first Hotchkiss winning season (11-3), and he graduated in 1969. He then enrolled in the Revelle College of UCSD in the Physics program. He graduated in 1973 and worked for Maxwell Laboratory, while studying for his Masters in Engineering Physics, obtained in 1977.All the while, he traveled to the L.A. area to play lacrosse, because there was none in San Diego, and, soon tiring of the travel, and started his own university team at UCSD in 1974, which began a 45-year association with the San Diego Lacrosse Club.In 1976, he showed a middle school P.E. class a film showing lacrosse players carrying funny sticks with nets, running across the screen. Today, the movie and the coach, Jack Mangelsdorf, are etched in lore as initiating the birth of lacrosse in San Diego. He coached junior high school at Earl Warren, the "Dukes of Earl" team for many years, while playing on lacrosse teams in San Diego County. In 2003, he was named the Man of the Year for the county's lacrosse community.He opened the county's first lacrosse store: Lacrosse Plus, operating it for over 30 years. He went to Vail every July 4th for the college lacrosse tournaments, selling T-shirts and lacrosse equipment. He also played with the USA Eagles Grandmaster and SuperGrandmasters at World Games in Canada, Australia, London, and Florida.In 2006, he was inducted to the San Diego Chapter of the U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Fame. From 2005-2010, Jack was the director for winter lacrosse clinics on Sundays for girls lacrosse. From 2011-2013, Jack helped run the TNT youth boys 1st-4th graders; son Jack also played. From 2016-2018, he helped coach the Mustangs youth in Encinitas; son Jack also played. He was recently honored by the San Diego Seals Lacrosse professional team.Jack studied Uechi-Ryu Okinawan Karate for 10 years, going to Okinawa for a tournament. He also studied Dragon Style Kung Fu with Steve Martin for over 30 years, earning several trophies.In 1981, he married Dorothy Darling of Wilkes-Barre, PA, and they have a son, Jack Ewen Mangelsdorf, who will be 15 this April. Young Jack has just made the lacrosse team at La Costa Canyon High School. His mother married Alvan Tufts Fuller in La Jolla in 1975. Jack passed away on February 24, 2019, just six weeks after his diagnosis of advanced kidney cancer. Survivors are his mother, Sally Bettendorf Fuller, his former wife, Dorothy Darling, and his three brothers, Gary, Bill and Jeff.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at La Jolla Presbyterian Church on Saturday, April 13, at 2:00 p.m. His lacrosse buddies have scheduled a Lacrosse Memorial to be held on April 14 at the Elks Lodge in Encinitas, at 1:00 p.m.Donations are suggested to the San Diego Lacrosse Chapter of the US Lacrosse Association or to a . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019