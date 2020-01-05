|
|
Jack H. Rabell May 19, 1931 - January 2, 2020 San Diego Jack Rabell turned off the studio lights, shut the garage door for the last time, and went on to cruise the big car collection in the sky.Jack was born in New York and came to San Diego as a young man in 1946. He pursued a career in radio broadcasting and spent 60 years both in front of and behind the mic. He retired from KOGO after 27 years and continued consulting numerous stations for an additional 17 years before completely retiring. While working, he chased his passion for cars on the weekends as a classic collector, rallyist and restoration artist. His restoration talents are world renowned and include credit for Mel Torme's 1936 Jaguar SS-100 now on display at Peterson Museum in Los Angeles. When not working or playing with cars, Jack could be found with his family at his mountain cabin, camping around the southwest, cruising the oceans or soaking up the Mexican beaches with a cold beer in his hand. Jack is survived by Shiela, his wife of 48 years; daughter, Kathryn, and her husband, Michael; son, Michael, and his wife, Lori; and daughter, Patricia, and her husband, Miles, as well as 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. If you would like to make a donation in his name, please consider Lions, Tigers, and Bears in Alpine. Services will be private.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020