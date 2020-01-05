Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Rabell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack H. Rabell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack H. Rabell Obituary
Jack H. Rabell May 19, 1931 - January 2, 2020 San Diego Jack Rabell turned off the studio lights, shut the garage door for the last time, and went on to cruise the big car collection in the sky.Jack was born in New York and came to San Diego as a young man in 1946. He pursued a career in radio broadcasting and spent 60 years both in front of and behind the mic. He retired from KOGO after 27 years and continued consulting numerous stations for an additional 17 years before completely retiring. While working, he chased his passion for cars on the weekends as a classic collector, rallyist and restoration artist. His restoration talents are world renowned and include credit for Mel Torme's 1936 Jaguar SS-100 now on display at Peterson Museum in Los Angeles. When not working or playing with cars, Jack could be found with his family at his mountain cabin, camping around the southwest, cruising the oceans or soaking up the Mexican beaches with a cold beer in his hand. Jack is survived by Shiela, his wife of 48 years; daughter, Kathryn, and her husband, Michael; son, Michael, and his wife, Lori; and daughter, Patricia, and her husband, Miles, as well as 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. If you would like to make a donation in his name, please consider Lions, Tigers, and Bears in Alpine. Services will be private.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -