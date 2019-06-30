Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Colsell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Keith Colsell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Keith Colsell Obituary
Jack Keith Bub' Colsell May 9, 1930 - June 3, 2019 San Diego Jack K. "Bub" Colsell, 89, passed away with his loving wife, Ruth, and family at his bedside. Jack was born in Kalkaska, MI, to Vivian and PJ Colsell. He graduated high school in 1948. He continued his education at Dearborn Jr. College before joining the Air Force. He completed academy and flight training in 1952. Upon his Honorable Discharge, he returned to Dearborn, MI, and reunited with classmate, Ruth Rose. Soon she said "Yes" and they married in 1954. They moved to San Diego in 1956 with their firstborn son. Jack was a restaurant manager at Pinnacle Peak, Black Angus, etc. He continued school at SDSU for his BA and teaching credential. He taught a few years, enjoyed art and painting, and excelled in sports, teaching his three sons the strategy of baseball. He is survived by Ruth, his wife of 65 years; three sons and their wives, Jim and Lisa, Mike and Kandi, Rick and Tammy; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Hospital & Cancer Research for Kids.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.