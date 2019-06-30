Jack Keith Bub' Colsell May 9, 1930 - June 3, 2019 San Diego Jack K. "Bub" Colsell, 89, passed away with his loving wife, Ruth, and family at his bedside. Jack was born in Kalkaska, MI, to Vivian and PJ Colsell. He graduated high school in 1948. He continued his education at Dearborn Jr. College before joining the Air Force. He completed academy and flight training in 1952. Upon his Honorable Discharge, he returned to Dearborn, MI, and reunited with classmate, Ruth Rose. Soon she said "Yes" and they married in 1954. They moved to San Diego in 1956 with their firstborn son. Jack was a restaurant manager at Pinnacle Peak, Black Angus, etc. He continued school at SDSU for his BA and teaching credential. He taught a few years, enjoyed art and painting, and excelled in sports, teaching his three sons the strategy of baseball. He is survived by Ruth, his wife of 65 years; three sons and their wives, Jim and Lisa, Mike and Kandi, Rick and Tammy; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Hospital & Cancer Research for Kids. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 30, 2019