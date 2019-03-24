Jack L. Withem January 1, 1933 - March 31, 2019 San Diego We sadly announce the loss of our cherished Jack, who passed away on March 1, 2019. Jack was born in Terre Haute, IN. As a young child, he moved to San Diego with his family. He had a long career working in the glass business, until his retirement, which allowed him to lead a life of great leisure. He was a good provider and a great man. His sharp wit will he missed dearly. He loved his family and anything sports related. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and his loss is truly heartbreaking. He is survived by his three children, Julie, Patti, and Chuck, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He is now reunited with his loving wife, Loree. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at 3pm, March 31, 2019, at the VFW Post 1512 at 6873 Federal Blvd., Lemon Grove , CA 91945. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary