Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
VFW Post 1512
6873 Federal Blvd
Lemon Grove, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Withem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack L. Withem


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack L. Withem Obituary
Jack L. Withem January 1, 1933 - March 31, 2019 San Diego We sadly announce the loss of our cherished Jack, who passed away on March 1, 2019. Jack was born in Terre Haute, IN. As a young child, he moved to San Diego with his family. He had a long career working in the glass business, until his retirement, which allowed him to lead a life of great leisure. He was a good provider and a great man. His sharp wit will he missed dearly. He loved his family and anything sports related. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and his loss is truly heartbreaking. He is survived by his three children, Julie, Patti, and Chuck, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He is now reunited with his loving wife, Loree. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at 3pm, March 31, 2019, at the VFW Post 1512 at 6873 Federal Blvd., Lemon Grove , CA 91945. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.