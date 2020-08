Jack M. Schwab



San Diego

Our beloved father of three, daughter Susan Torres, sons Steve (wife Rose) Schwab and Russell (wife Kelly) Schwab, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020.During his last years, he served as a Blue Angels volunteer at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, which he loved doing and helping others. He had a passion for living and had lived his life to it's fullest. March 16, 1923 - July 19, 2020



