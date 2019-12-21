|
Jack Robert Gregg May 2, 1924 - October 30, 2019 San Diego Jack was a great guy who lived a grand life. He was born in Hawthorne, California to Robert Melvin Gregg and Fern Carolyn Roland. He made the most of his 95 years and said he was ready to join his wife of 52 years, Francesca Haven "Nan" Gregg, the love of his life, who preceded him in death on May 24, 2005. In his own words Jack grew up in West Hollywood, ogling the movie people and delivering the Hollywood Citizen-News. He attended Fairfax High, went off to war in the Pacific Theater via Fort Riley, Kansas as a machine gunner/demolition man, and then graduated USC with a degree in journalism via the G.I. Bill. His first news job was on the Corona del Mar Ensign, followed by various LA papers and news services before joining the San Diego Evening Tribune in 1952. There he started as a beat reporter and later became the city editor, an editorial writer and ombudsman, retiring in 1986. Jack sailed most of the world's waters with his longtime fraternity brother, Andrew Dossett, in Andrew's 37-foot ketch the "Bonnie Doone." Jack left many great stories between the lines of that terse bio. He and his wife supported an extended family, built a home that welcomed all, and traveled the world until they were satisfied. He taught his three boys to navigate, catch and cook abalone, fix their own cars, build furniture, sweat copper pipe and to enjoy family, friends and nature. He took his family on camping and sailing adventures to Baja, Catalina Island, and throughout California. He loved story-telling, good writing, a stiff drink, and he kept us all laughing at parties, family get-togethers, newspaper bars, and on oceans around the world. He is missed. His son, Robert Duff Gregg, and his wife, Nan, preceded him in death. He is survived by his two sons: Jack (Vickie) of Concord, California and Steve (Wendy) of Ramona. He also leaves four grandchildren Andrew and Mathew Gregg, Carrie Owen and Jessica (Bryan) Snarr and five great-grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 21, 2019