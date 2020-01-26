|
Jack Sherman Duff April 25, 1924 - January 8, 2020 San Diego Jack Sherman Duff was born and raised in El Centro and San Diego, CA, and Prescott, AZ. He had two younger brothers, Larry and Gordon. In 1942, Jack was in the Marine Corps and was a World War II veteran, pilot, and race-car driver.He earned a Bachelor's in Social Science from San Diego State University, and a Master's of Education in Counseling from University of San Diego, which he used as an Imperial Valley College Counselor and Upward Bound Director. He was a Member of 20 community boards for Mental Health, Anti-Drug Abuse, Anti-Domestic Violence, Aging, Religion. He supported Charlee Homes and established Sure Help Line; Senior Senator in CA Senior Legislature; Foreman Imperial County Grand Jury. He was a Foster parent, dog walker and bird lover. He was handsome with a fantastic smile and great mustache. He was married for 70 years to Dorothy Claudine Torrence Duff who passed in 2017. He is survived by 5 kids and spouses: Kathy (Duff) and Bobby DeVoy, John and Rosemary Duff, Tory and Candy Duff, Pat and Cheryl Duff, John and Lynn Lizarraga; plus 59 grandkids, great-grandkids, great-great-grandkids. He was a member of Imperial Valley Church of Religious Science for 25 years, Unity Church of El Cajon for 21 years where we will have Jack's "Celebration of Life" on February 23, 2020 at noon. Military Honors at Miramar National Cemetery on February 24, 2020 at 11:30am sharp.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020