Jackie



Lynn James (Carlisle)

July 7, 1947 - September 30, 2020

Grand Junction

Jackie Lynn James (nee Carlisle), age 73, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 7:20 am at St. Mary Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.Jackie was born to Jack E. and Jewel (nee Ethel Reece) Carlisle on July 7, 1947 in Blaine, Washington. As her father was a Navy man, she spent her youth San Diego, California and graduated from Sweetwater High School (National City) in 1965. Surviving family members who were blessed to share Jackie's life, are her husband and best friend for over 30 years, Charles James, her only daughter, Kelly O'Rourke of Las Vegas, Nevada, a stepson, Charlie James of Lexington, Kentucky, her brother, John C. Carlisle (Patricia) of Louisville, Kentucky, and a half-sister, Monica D. Webb of Oregon. Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Jack Carlisle, on December 20, 1993; her mother, Jewel Carlisle on July 12, 2001. No services are scheduled.



