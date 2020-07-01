Pastor Jacob Ellazar
Pastor Jacob Ellazar June 9, 2020 Bonita Pastor Jacob Ellazar passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the age of 87. He suffered a stroke in February 2017. He was a resident of Fernandina Beach Rehabilitation Center in Fernandina Beach, Florida, where he had moved in 2018, from California.Pastor was one of five children born to Juan and Faustina (nee Jabob) Ellazar in San Jose, Urdaneta, Pangasinan, Philippines.On September 14, 1953, he married the love of his life, Saniata Mondala. In 1968, his family joined him to live in San Diego. Pastor obtained a medical degree as a Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry from Manila Central University in 1953. He later enlisted in the United States Navy serving for 20 years and attaining the rank of Chief Petty Officer. After he retired from the US Navy, he went on to serve for another 17 years as a dental tech in the Veterans Administration in La Jolla. After his retirement from the VA, Pastor founded Bonita Labs, where he designed and manufactured dental prosthesis for local dentists.Pastor enjoyed fishing, traveling with his family, and had a real passion and skill for both table tennis and billiards. His home in Bonita is filled with many awards and trophies for both from numerous local competitions.Pastor will be best remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather to a family so grateful for having him in their lives. In addition to his father and mother and his wife, he was predeceased by his siblings Juana Torio, Eusebio Ellazar, Prudencio Ellazar, and Basilia Ellazar. He is survived by daughter, Melinda Karlsson and her husband, Frank, son, Raul Ellazar, and son, Rowell Ellazar and his wife, Teresa. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Nicole, Sasha, and Reese.Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 2, at Glen Abbey Memorial Park, 3838 Bonita Rd, Bonita, CA 91902, where family and friends can visit and pay their respects from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a religious service and a military gravesite interment.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.
