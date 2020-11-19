1/1
Jacob Miller
Jacob 'J.J.' Miller
1931 - 2020
Vista
In the early hours on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, Jesus called his son home. Jake passed from complications of kidney disease and was in his home surrounded by family.Jacob was born in an Amish farmhouse in Holmes County, OH, and was known as a generous man to all who crossed his path. He lived with Jesus by his side. He served the Marines for 3 years; his tax business of over 55 years - J.J. Miller & Associates and a local Realtor. He dedicated service to The Gideons International for 49 years, along with serving as Treasurer for Vista Assembly of God throughout the '70's & '80's. Jake made his home at North Coast Church Country Gospel.Jake loved wholeheartedly and is survived by his wife, Jeannie Veteto Miller; his sister, Sarah Kamil and brother, Lee Miller; His 10 children: Elaine Miller, Danette (Don) Miller, Susan Miller, Judy (Paul) Farley, Virginia Miller, Bob (Cindy) Anderson, Bill Anderson, Lynn Ogden, Tony (Mel) Veteto, and Josh Veteto; His 18 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. The closed graveside ceremony will be held at Eternal Hills Mortuary in Oceanside. The family would appreciate donations in lieu of flowers to The Gideons International.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
