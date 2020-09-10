Jacob
Philip Kobernick
January 25, 1985 - August 24, 2020
San Diego
Jacob Philip Kobernick passed away at his home in San Diego on August 24, 2020 at the age of 35. Jacob was born in Santa Monica, California and spent the vast majority of his life in San Diego County, attending the San Diego Jewish Academy in Carmel Valley and San Diego State University. Jacob married Megan Daniels in the summer of 2012, and they had a son together, Brantley, age 7. Jacob was an incredibly kind, generous, and gentle man who was always eager to make those around him feel loved and at ease. When you were talking with Jacob, you always felt like the most important person in the room. We will miss his deep voice and his big bear arms, always open, always welcoming. Jacob's greatest joy and source of pride was his son, Brantley. Jacob was a dedicated and loving father who prioritized his son above all else.
Jacob will be missed dearly by his wife and son, his parents, Anne and Marc Kobernick, his sisters, Jordan McCann and Jen Mouritzen, his brothers, Jesse Kobernick and Chris Hanson, his grandmother, Shirley Kobernick, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. If you would like to make a gift in memory of Jacob, please visit the San Diego Jewish Academy at www.sdja.com/make-a-gift