Jacqueline A. Tobian-Steinmann
1927 - 2020
San Diego
It is with heart-wrenching sadness that we mourn the passing of an extraordinary, accomplished and loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, Jacqueline Ann Steinmann. Jackie was at home in San Diego when she passed peacefully in her sleep on October 24th, 2020.
Jackie leaves behind her children Heidi Steinmann-Sankey, Robert Sankey, Gregor, and Robin Steinmann, Lance and Lili Steinmann, grandchildren Rylan, Caitlin, Becker, Tiffany, Eric, Birgen, Kaitlyn, Annalise, her great-grandchildren Rhett and Krew, and numerous nieces and nephews who were loved dearly. She is also survived by her youngest brother, Gary Milburn Tobian, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.Jackie lived an extraordinarily rich and fulfilling 93 years with many personal and professional achievements that truly made her stand out as a remarkable woman and leader, including a professional golf coaching legacy at UCLA that will not soon be forgotten. Please read more at https://www.cafuneralt.com/obituary/Jacqueline-Tobian-Steinmann
. We will miss her bright beaming smile, fun-loving spirit, optimism, and never-ending energy and determination. Mostly we will miss her always welcoming warm and caring kindness. You will forever be in our hearts, Mom.Memorial services for Jacqueline Ann Steinmann will be held on November 18, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA, 90068. Services will be held outside. A map will be provided for you by the information kiosk at the main gate. Masks are required at Forest Lawn. All are welcome.