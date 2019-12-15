|
Jacqueline Bunyard May 8, 1930 - December 8, 2019 La Jolla Jacqueline Bunyard passed away on the afternoon of December 8 at the age of 89. She passed comfortably in hospice care. She was most noted for her beautiful soprano solos. She remained active in her church and hosting family events until just a few years before her passing.She is survived by her daughter, Janice-Lynn Reeves, and her son, Robert Lyle Bunyard. To our family and friends, our mother's memorial service and reception to follow will be held on December 18, at 1 p.m. at the El Camino Memorial Chapel, 6500 Carrol Canyon Road, San Diego, CA, 92121. Hope to see you there. Robert, Jan & David.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019