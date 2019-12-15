San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park
5600 Carroll Canyon Rd
San Diego, CA 92121
(858) 453-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Bunyard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Bunyard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Bunyard Obituary
Jacqueline Bunyard May 8, 1930 - December 8, 2019 La Jolla Jacqueline Bunyard passed away on the afternoon of December 8 at the age of 89. She passed comfortably in hospice care. She was most noted for her beautiful soprano solos. She remained active in her church and hosting family events until just a few years before her passing.She is survived by her daughter, Janice-Lynn Reeves, and her son, Robert Lyle Bunyard. To our family and friends, our mother's memorial service and reception to follow will be held on December 18, at 1 p.m. at the El Camino Memorial Chapel, 6500 Carrol Canyon Road, San Diego, CA, 92121. Hope to see you there. Robert, Jan & David.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park
Download Now