Jacqueline Jackie' Dow August 14, 1928 - September 21, 2019 Chula Vista Jacqueline Jackie' Louise Dow passed away at home in her sleep on September 21, 2019, having lived life to the fullest for 91 years.Jackie was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on August 14, 1928, to George and Lela Krauss. Her father died when she was an infant, and her mother remarried when she was 2. She was raised, an only child, by her mother and step-father, Ted Cummings, who adored and doted on her. Jackie married Ralph ("Joe") Dow, the love of her life, in 1947, and they moved to San Diego, where Joe began his engineering career at Convair/General Dynamics, and Jackie was employed as a secretary.The couple moved to Chula Vista in 1949, where they raised their family, three sons, David, Dennis and Blain, and daughter, Susan. The family spent many happy days camping and were active in Y Indian Guides, Cub Scouts (Joe was a Cub Master and Jackie a Den Mother), and Little League. Jackie was employed for nearly 30 years as a secretary in the Chula Vista School District, where she made many lifelong friends, many of whom attended her 90th birthday celebration last year. She and Joe enjoyed a myriad of activities together, including bowling, bike riding, hosting parties, and were both avid bridge players, an activity Jackie loved until a year prior to her death. After retiring, Jackie and Joe bought a motor home and spent seven years traveling all over the United States and Canada, coming home a month or two at a time to visit family. They also enjoyed several European trips and a trip to Russia. They especially loved taking their grandchildren on various trips in the motor home to several states and to local camping spots in Southern California. The quintessential matriarch, Jackie, created an amazing life for herself and those who were fortunate enough to be part of her circle, a number of whom were adoptees' into her already-large family. And people that came into her life tended to stick around because it was a great place to be! Jackie was beloved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed, though she did leave behind a lifetime of wonderful memories. Jackie is survived by sons, Dennis (wife Beckie), Blain (wife Mary); daughter, Susan Fox (husband Peter); 8 grandchildren, Lela Mazzeo, Jeff Dow, Zach Dow, James Dow, Jackie Brown, Jake Dow, Nick Fox, and Jonny Dow, and 15 great-grandchildren. Jackie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe; son, David, and granddaughter, Katie (Fox) Worthington. Jackie's funeral will be held November 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at The Little Chapel of Roses at Glen Abbey, in Bonita, California, with a celebration of life immediately following at the same location.In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in memory of Jackie to a .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019