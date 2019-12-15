|
Jacqueline E. Hicks November 22, 1927 - November 21, 2019 POTRERO Jacqueline "Jackie" Eleanor Hicks, age 92, who was born in San Francisco, went to meet the Lord peacefully at home on November 21, 2019. Her smile and loving ways will be missed by all who knew her, especially her husband of 74 years, Earl Hicks, along with her five surviving children, Stephanie, Valerie, Jennifer, Paul and Jessica. Preceding her in death where her three boys, Thomas, James, and Timothy. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and two godchildren. She was Aunt Jackie to many nieces and nephews.Services will be held at St. Adelaide's Catholic Church, located at 1347 Dewey Place, Campo, CA 91906, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. The Rosary will take place at 1:00 pm and Mass at 1:30 pm. A reception will immediately follow. Cards of condolences can be mailed to Earl Hicks and Family, PO Box 107, Potrero, CA 91963. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to St. Adelaide Catholic Church or St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004-1001 or online at http://www.stlabre.org
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019