Resources More Obituaries for Jacqueline Butler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jacqueline F. Butler

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jacqueline F. Butler February 24, 1929 - April 9, 2019 San Diego Jacqueline F. Butler was born February 24, 1929, and died of natural causes April 9, 2019, with three of her eight children by her side. Jackie was born in Sacramento, CA. Jackie's father, John Lennon, was a San Mateo police officer, who died when Jackie was 8 years old. Her father's passing left her mother, Loretto Lennon, and her aunt, May Rafter, to raise Jackie and her two sisters, Dolores and Elizabeth Lennon.After graduating high school, Jackie joined the U.S. Navy. While stationed at the naval base in Corpus Christi, TX, she met James N. Butler, Jr., who she married and with whom she had eight children.Jackie's greatest pleasure was raising her eight childrenand she did a fabulous job of it!!!! Countless hot breakfasts and dinners, endless Doctors appointments, school homework and projects, teaching her children yo-yo tricks, playing cut throat games of Scrabble, teaching them how to cook (she could make 4 grilled cheese sandwiches at one time using aluminum foil and an iron), how to do their own laundry, and become all around good humans. As her children grew, Jackie worked at the VA office and at the Library at SDSU where she retired after 20 years. Jackie then gave back to her community through countless hours of volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Kaiser Pink Ladies, knitting hundreds of baby blankets for Project Linus, praying at the Adoration chapel at her parish, St Therese, and sharing scripture with children at Juvenile Hall.Beside her parents and sisters, Jackie was predeceased by her youngest son, Matthew Clark Butler. She is survived by her ex-husband, James N. Butler, Jr., and by her children, Eileen Butler Cox (Bill), Carol Butler Hill (Jim), Lorie (Rhett Baker (Steve), James N. Butler, III (Tana), John Butler (Colleen), Judy Butler Wilson (Frank), and Tim Butler (Jude). Jackie is also survived by her 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildrenwith one on the way!!We love you forever, mom and will miss you every day.A celebration of Jackie's life will be held at the Butler family home, Saturday, April 20th, from 1pm-5pm. Please stop by to share your memories of Jackie. A Mass and burial will be held at Holy Cross church and cemetery at 10:30am, Monday April 22, 2019.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Meals on Wheels program Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries