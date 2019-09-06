|
|
Jacqueline Richardson Courtney, born April 12, 1926 in Baltimore, Md, died August 22, 2019 at her home in La Jolla, CA in the arms of her son, Daniel Courtney of San Francisco.
Jacqueline was the daugther of world-famous horseracing Owner / Trainer Jack Richardson and grew up in New York.
In 1958 she and her daughter Diane McNally moved to San Francisco, married Frank Courtney (9/19/19 - 11/21/01) and raised Dan Courtney and Sheila Courtney (9/9/60 - 12/7/96).
Following Frank's death she moved to La Jolla to enjoy the sun with her son Dan.
Jacqueline was an extremely sophisticated, intelligent and strong lady who will be missed by many.
She loved to dance and to take walks at La Jolla Shores Beach.
She is survived by her son Dan Courtney of La Jolla.
There will be a public Memorial Mass at Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church Monday, September 9th at 4 PM followed by a Irish Wake / Celebration of Her Good, Long Life at her home in La Jolla Shores.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019