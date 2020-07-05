1/1
Jacquelyn J. Wilson M.D.
San Diego Jackie Wilson, a well-known homeopathic doctor who practiced medicine in San Diego County for over forty years, and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and Jefferson School of Medicine, was born in New York City on May 17, 1941.After her diagnosis of Neuroendocrine Carcinoid cancer, Jackie informed loved ones that she wanted to experience all the seasons one last time and bought a house on a lake in New Jersey. She enjoyed nature and spending time with family and friends for two years and then returned to her home in Bankers Hill.Jackie, her biological family, and her beloved family of friends in San Diego understood that family is not exclusively defined by blood or name, but by the care and commitment you show each other. Jackie received that and more until the final moments of her life, June 1, 2020.Dr. Jacquelyn J. Wilson was laid to rest in Steelman Natural Burial Preserve in Steelmantown, New Jersey, on June 9, 2020, as was her request. Please see Fertigfuneralhome.com for tributes and further information.Join Zoom Memorial: August 1, 2020 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time: https://us02web.zoom.us./j74583760572 Jacquelyn J. Jackie' Wilson, MD May 17, 1941 - June 1, 2020

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
