Jacquelyn Kolasz

November 18, 1940 - November 4, 2020

La Mesa

On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Jacquelyn (Jackie) Kolasz went to heaven to be with her parents Sol Jack and Madeleine Haffner.Jacquelyn was born November 18, 1940, in Highland Park, Michigan, and moved to San Diego with her family as a young girl.She is survived by her husband and best friend of 42 years, Thomas (Tommy) Kolasz. She is also survived by Kerri Owens and husband Mike, Wendy Hanna and husband Brad, Julie Kolasz, Tom Kolasz, and Lisa Green; grandchildren Tori Farmer and Erik, T.K. Kolasz, and Matt Owens; great-grandma to McKenzie Farmer, Trent, and Tiffany Kolasz; Jacquelyn's longtime friend Liuba Lurcook, whom she spoke with religiously every day, and traveled often to Cabo San Lucas with, to visit Jackie's God-daughter, Clementina Cesena Moncada and Family. Jackie is also survived by many friends and loved them all.Jacquelyn graduated from Helix High School in 1959. She belonged to a long list of clubs which included waterski and Big Sisters Club.Jacquelyn worked many years at Travel Lodge Corporate office; she left to become an office secretary for Grossmont High School District and Santana High School. When Jackie left Santana High School, she was the school nurse. She retired from the school district as a teacher at Chaparral High School. The many students she taught or met were the favorite part of her career.Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on November 20, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Park, 4300 Imperial Ave. San Diego, Ca. 92213.In lieu of flowers, please bring a rock to place on Jackie's headstone, this is a Jewish tradition, or you can donate to the National Rifle Association, of which she was a devoted and longtime member.



