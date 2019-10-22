|
Jacquelyne R Jackie' Camp February 13, 1929 - September 20, 2019 Oceanside Jacquelyne R. "Jackie" Camp, a tireless advocate for the disabled, died in Oceanside, CA on September 20, 2019. She was born in Chestnut Hill, PA on February 13, 1929. A woman of deep faith, she taught religious education and treasured her community at Mission San Luis Rey. Jackie pioneered accessibility when residing in NM. Her work garnered numerous awards for outstanding service on many boards and committees in Oceanside and San Diego. A Memorial Mass will take place October 29, 2019 at 1:30 pm in Mission San Luis Rey Chapel, Oceanside, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brother Benno's.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019