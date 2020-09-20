Jaime D. Conti

February 2, 1960 - August 14, 2020

San Diego

After a long courageous battle with cancer, Jaime D. Conti passed away at his home on Friday, August 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born on February 2, 1960, in Calexico, California, he was the third child of Manuel Sr. and Elvira. Jaime followed his protective instincts and desire to help people and went into law enforcement. He enjoyed the excitement, challenges, and unpredictability that each day brought. He always said he loved being a police officer and often said, "This job never felt like work." He served for 29 years in the San Diego Police Department, followed by five years supporting and protecting the community of UCSD. As a highly decorated officer and member of SWAT, he was admired and respected by his peers for his passion, dedication, hard work, ethics, and patience while performing his duties. Jaime was known to set the standard high. He shared his experience and knowledge with new and veteran officers to help them with all aspects of policing, including foot pursuits, high-speed chases, and report writing. Outside of work, he dedicated his time to family and fitness. Jaime loved spending time with his three sons, including favorite activities like family road trips, amusement parks, backyard activities, and especially horsing around with his boys. He also enjoyed going to the movies with his family. He was a kid at heart and loved to make each holiday special for everyone. He is survived by his sons, Lorenzo, Justin, and Christian; his siblings, Gloria, Sylvia, Manuel Jr., and their families.



