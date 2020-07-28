James A. Jim' Blagrave 1961 - 2020 San Diego James "Jim" A. Blagrave, 59, of San Diego, died July 14, 2020.He was born in 1961 to the late Dean Blagrave and Joan Severson in Whittier, CA. Jim's early years were in the L.A. area and then at age 12, San Diego. He graduated from Torrey Pines High School in Del Mar in 1979 and received his Computer Systems Technology Degree from Coleman College in 1982, which was followed by a B.S. in Management Information Systems from National University in 1992. Jim worked in the field of computers on many levels, eventually as an I.T. Manager, but switched careers in 2005 to become a Senior Loan Officer and Real Estate Broker to allow him more freedom to assist with raising his daughter.Jim was an avid snowboarder and skier. He volunteered with Snow Valley National Ski Patrol. He enjoyed professional sports and most all outdoor activities including camping, fishing, off-roading, sightseeing, boating, water skiing, boogie boarding, and bodysurfing. He was a 20-year resident of Cardiff by the Sea, CA, and enjoyed the close-knit community with easy access to the beach.He is survived by his daughter, Natalie Blagrave of Carlsbad, CA. He is also survived by his stepfather and mother, Donald and Joan Severson of McKinney, TX, his paternal aunt Jackie Blagrave, his sister, Laura Blagrave Medeiros of McKinney, TX, his niece Ashley Popham and her partner Kristin Cuff of Richmond, VA and his nephew Chris Medeiros and his wife Erin of Dexter, MI.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to The Way Back of San Diego, https://thewaybacksd.org/.Jim
wished to be cremated, and his ashes will be spread at later dates at various locations which brought him joyful memories throughout his life.Due to the impacts of Covid19, the family will not be having a service at this time, but please visit James's FACEBOOK page at https://www.facebook.com/james.blagrave.5/
which will remain open and all are welcome to post memories, pictures, and final words to him there.