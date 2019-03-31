James A. Jorgensen December 6, 1941 - March 22, 2019 Escondido James A. Jorgensen, 77, of Escondido, CA, passed away on March 22, 2019. He was born December 6, 1941 in Aniwa, WI, to Viola Schuetz Jorgensen and Edward Jorgensen. Jim was the youngest of seven children and preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and two sisters, all from Wisconsin. He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Potts Jorgensen, son, Douglas (Sen), daughter, Dina Wheeland (Alan), two granddaughters, one grandson, one great-grandson, three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, and many nephews and nieces. Jim enjoyed mining, singing Karaoke, gardening, fishing and going to country music concerts, spending time with friends and especially his family. Jim worked for Techbilt Construction for 37 years. He spent four years in the Navy stationed at Miramar. Services will be at Alhiser-Comer Mortuary, 225 South Broadway, Escondido, CA, on April 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Lunch and visiting will follow the service. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary