James Alan McLaughlin May 29, 2020 CARLSBAD James Alan McLaughlin died at home in the arms of his loving wife, Corrie, on May 29, 2020, after a brave battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). He is also survived by sons David, Michael, and Cliff; stepdaughter Stefanie; stepson Jonathon and stepdaughter-in-law Annette; and their children, Amanda, Jessica, Danielle, and Savannah, all who loved their Grandpa dearly.James was born in Beaumont, Texas, and graduated at the top of his class from Beaumont High School. He earned degrees from Rice University in Houston and Lamar University in Beaumont.James served in the U.S. Army and received military funeral honors at Miramar National Cemetery June 16, 2020.If donations are considered, he would be pleased to have them made to ALS Association, San Diego Chapter.



