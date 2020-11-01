James Albert Neely
1947 - 2020
San Diego
James Albert Neely, Jr. has gone off saxting, bending his notes with the angels' voices. Jim was born to James Albert Neely, Sr. and Thelma May Neely (Orr) on October 23, 1947. He was born at Hillside Hospital and died in the same location, now named Kindred, on July 14, 2020, from complications of a stroke.Jim grew up in University Heights and attended San Diego High School. He attended City College, where he studied Broadcasting. He was a DJ on several local stations and in Imperial Valley. He also hosted an afternoon variety show on cable there. The alto saxophone became a big part of Jim's life. In high school, he started a band, "The Charvells," and later formed, "Little Jim and the Sessions." He played in many local bands throughout the 1970s and 80s, including "The Surf Rhythms", "The Galaxies," and "Groundstar." He later played parties and events around town and buskered in Balboa Park. Jim played with the San Diego City College Jazz Ensemble for several years. His most recently was keeping his reeds wet with "Zzajha."Jim's day career was a production manager at Photic, as well as at Visual Production, specializing in Black & White production. He was an avid photographer giving many models a start in their careers. He also ran the mail-order business, "Mellowtree Enterprises."Metaphysics was a keen interest for Jim. He practiced compassion for all. Jim was a good listener. He was a great storyteller of his adventures and encounters with people he had met in his life. In whatever neighborhood Jim lived, cats would venture by for a little scratch behind their ears.His oldest sister, Rosalie Neely, predeceased Jim. He is survived by his sister, Darlene Neely, along with nieces, nephews, and many adoring friends.His ashes were spread in the canyon near his childhood home, where he loved to roam, and at Wind and Sea, where he would meditate and enjoy sunsets.In lieu of flowers or donations, Jim had asked that we all pledge to vote in November and really drain the swamp this time. His fervent wish was to see change for a more inclusive world.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. See www.Tinwitch.com
for details as well as to hear some of Jim's music.