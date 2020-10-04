James Alden McIntyre

September 13, 1938 - August 16, 2020

La Jolla

The Honorable James Alden McIntyre of San Diego, California, passed away peacefully at home on August 16, 2020.Born September 13, 1938, two miles from Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois to John "Mac" and Emily McIntyre (Backman), Jim was graced with a quick mind and an even quicker wit. He obtained an A.B. degree in Philosophy at Brown University in 1960, followed by his J.D. from Stanford University Law School in 1963. Jim spent his career at the San Diego law firm of McInnis, Fitzgerald, Rees, Sharkey & McIntyre as a civil trial attorney, remaining there for thirty years, becoming a named partner after five. Known as a formidable trial lawyer, he tried over 115 civil jury trials, most notably winning the biggest jury award to date in San Diego County against Hartford Insurance Company in 1985. As an iconic leader and member of the San Diego law community, Jim took great pride in sharing his knowledge with younger members. His advice: "Learn how to have fun practicing law. If you aren't having fun, find another way to make a living. You've got to have fun." Jim had a long and impressive career as a legal professional and was nominated by President George H.W. Bush to the Federal District Court. In 1993, Jim was appointed as Judge of the San Diego Superior Court and elevated to the Fourth District Court of Appeal in 1996, where he sat for 20 years. As a justice, he was known for his uncanny ability to unravel complicated cases and easily go right to the heart of the problemmaking the resolution of the case clear. In 1974, he married Victoria Bradley of St. Paul, Minnesota, "the smartest, wittiest, most beautiful woman in the world." Married for 45 years, together they had two children, Jill and Jamie, and raised Jim's two children from his previous marriage, Scott and Molly. Jim was a life-long scholar, particularly interested in old wars (WWII and the Cold War) and modern art (Paul Jenkins and Sam Francis). He traveled the world with his family, mostly via cruise ship. He loved Broadway musicals, movies featuring Audrey Hepburn and Natalie Wood, the heartbreaking combination of Chicago and San Diego sports teams, and a martini, served up with an onion. In his latter-years, he took great delight in his grandchildren, enjoying nothing more than warm summer days in the pool with the little ones. Jim spent his final moments at home surrounded by his family, and, as always, showed the bravery and leadership he exhibited throughout life.He was preceded in death by his parents Mac and Emily and his sister Patricia. He is survived by his wife Victoria; children Jill Kelly (Michael), Jamie Brown (Matthew), Molly McIntyre, and Scott McIntyre; and grandchildren Louisa Jane Kelly, Dylan Olivia Brown, and Alden McIntyre Kelly. Due to the pandemic, a memorial will be held at a future place and time. Jim's final resting place will be in Kona Village, Hawaii, where he had many happy memories with his family enjoying a well-deserved mai-tai, his animal "pond friends," and technicolored sunsets. To the man who always told co-workers and family alike to "say it once and say it clearly"Dad, there was greatness in your every move.



