|
|
James Arthur Stewart January 24, 1934 - February 5, 2020 Joshua Tree James Arthur Stewart passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020, in Joshua Tree, CA. He was born on January 24, 1934, to Dale and Isabelle Stewart. He lived most of his life in San Diego, CA, until he moved to Joshua Tree, CA. He leaves behind his son, Ernie Stewart, daughter-in-law, Karen Stewart, daughter, Lisa Cain, son-in-law, Doug Cain, grandsons, Rhys Mavis and Reid Cain and many good lifelong friends. His ashes will be interred on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Miramar National Cemetery with honors. The family requests in lieu of flowers please donate to a in Jim's memory.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 14, 2020