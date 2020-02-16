|
James Barwick September 14, 1946 - February 8, 2020 SAN DIEGO Born in 1946, James "Wick' Barwick was raised in Cincinnati, OH, by George and Edna Barwick, with two older siblings, Paul and Terry. While attending the United States Naval Academy, Jim excelled in academics and athletics. Upon graduation in 1968, Jim selected Naval Aviation as his career path and earned the coveted billet of flying the F-4 Phantom. While stationed at NAS Oceana with the VF-31 TOMCATTERS, Jim completed a deployment to Vietnam aboard the USS Saratoga. During his combat missions, Jim earned multiple awards including the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism under fire, many air medals, and Navy Commendation Medals. Upon returning from deployment, he was selected to attend the newly formed TOPGUN training program at NAS Miramar. Jim's skill and precision were so impressive, he was invited to return as an instructor to teach the next generation of fighter pilots. Once completing this set of order, Jim decided to step away from the Navy, and moved onto a civilian flying career with Continental for several years. Jim started his career in Commercial Real Estate at John Burnham and Company in 1984. He was a critical team member, and his military background allowed him to work with company executives from key San Diego industries including defense, software, and wireless companies.After working as a successful commercial real estate broker, Jim joined the Port of San Diego in 1998. He rose to a supervisory position and was involved in many major transactions during his tenure. Jim received the CCIM designation, which attested to his expertise in commercial real estate.Shortly after leaving the Port of San Diego in 2006, Jim was selected by City of San Diego Mayor Jerry Sanders to be the Director of the Real Estate Assets Department. Jim was tasked with instituting major changes to the department, including attracting and hiring professional real estate experts and increasing income from City owned real estate assets.Upon leaving the City, Jim and his family moved to South Carolina to enjoy retirement. Jim and his wife, Cindy, recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary. He has two daughters; Jenny Barwick, who passed in 2006, of leukemia, and LT Christi Barwick, who is flying the Navy P-8 out of NAS Whidbey Island. A public Celebration of Life memorial will take place on Friday, February 21st at the NAS Miramar Officer's Club at 1:00 pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020