James Clark Betts

James Clark Betts Obituary
James Clark Jim' Betts February 15, 1928 - February 4, 2020 San Diego Jim' was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. Later he came out west to work as a tool and die maker, mainly for the aircraft industry. He liked waterskiing, snow skiing, square dancing, ballroom dancing, and online horse racing. He enjoyed motorcycle rides with his fellow Gold Wing Road Riders. He was very handy at repairing the house and cars and maintaining the yard.He and his wife of 48 years, Barbara, enjoyed many trips across the country and to Canada and Mexico in their motorhome. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, two stepdaughters, four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great, great-grandchild. He was kind, considerate, and friendly to all who knew him. He loved the song "Old Bones" sung by George Burns, which went like this, "I love life. And I'd like to do it again".
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020
