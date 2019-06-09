James D. Acheson December 4, 1924 - May 21, 2019 SAN DIEGO James D. Acheson passed away peacefully May 21, 2019. He was born December 4, 1924 in Appleton, Wisconsin. At 17 he enlisted in the Navy serving in World War II, where he survived the sinking of the USS De Haven (DD-469). He returned home to marry his sweetheart, Patricia. Soon thereafter, James re-enlisted to serve his country in the Korean War. Afterward they moved to San Diego where James joined his brother Fred working for California Division of Forestry (Cal Fire). There they raised their six children. He worked 28 years with Cal Fire retiring as a Captain. After retirement he enjoyed traveling with Patricia visiting as many baseball parks as possible. He never wavered on his support of the Padres. He was a member of the Elks, American Legion, VFW and a charter member of the United Church of Christ in La Mesa. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage together before her passing in 2015. He is survived by five of his six children, Christine Wetmore (George), Blair, Laurie White, Jim, Julie Orenstein (Ed), Katherine (dec. 2016), seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was a great man and will be missed more than words can say.Graveside service will be held on July 5, 2019, 11am, at Greenwood Memorial Park. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary