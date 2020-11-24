1/1
James D. Leezy
Jim Leezy was called home by our Lord & Savior while at home after a brief illness, with his loving wife at his side. Jim was born in Alan, OK, but moved to San Diego when he was very young & has spent his life here. He was a Lakeside resident for the past 34 years. Jim was a Native American Indian & a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Jim was a Charter & Life Member of the B.P.O.E., Lodge #2698 in Lakeside. He retired as a Chevrolet Tech from Bob Baker Chevrolet of El Cajon, CA, in 2003. Jim is preceded in death by his granddaughter Allissa Leezy, daughters Sandi Leezy-Lenz & Cheryl Leezy-Boyd, grandson Bryce Boyd, Stepfather Ron Kilpatrick & mother Ima Gene Lewis-Leezy-Kilpatrick.Jim is survived by his wife Sharon of 41 years, sons James D. Leezy Jr. of Bakersfield, CA, and Troy J. & Caitlyn Leezy of Evergreen, CO, brother's George S. & Penney Leezy of Sparks, NV, and Jack L. & Cathie Leezy of Clermont, GA, and close friend & son-in-law Mike E. Lenz of Lakeside, CA, as well as 7 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren. Jim will be sorely missed by his loving family and friends alike. Due to Covid 19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather safely. October 23, 1941 - November 4, 2020



Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
