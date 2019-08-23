|
|
James David Jim' Lemon Sr. June 10, 1925 - August 7, 2019 San Diego It is with great sadness that the family of James (Jim) David Lemon, Sr., announce his peaceful passing on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the age of 94. Born and raised in Ripley, OH, Jim was the son of Charles T. and Blanche Lemon. After graduating from Ripley High School, he went to work in Cincinnati, OH, after which he joined the military in 1943 where he proudly served as a U.S. Marine in World War II in the battle for Iwo Jima. After his service in the Marines, Jim settled in New York, married his first wife, Marilyn MacManis, attended Pace College in New York City and graduated with a degree in Accounting. He moved his family to Toronto, Ontario, in 1956 to take an accountant position with Kennecott Copper Corporation. In 1961 he was transferred to Arizona. After retiring in the 90s, Jim moved to Tilghman, MD, for a short time with his second wife, Patricia Ernst. He moved back to Arizona before making his final move in 2009 to San Diego, CA, after marrying his third wife, Louise Cave. During his life, Jim enjoyed reading, collecting minerals, painting, attempting to play the banjo, playing golf, and his pipe. He also had a penchant for wild shirts and ties much to the amusement of his family. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Charles T. and Blanche Lemon; first wife, Marilyn MacManis Lemon; second wife, Patricia Ernst Lemon; his son Jeffrey Dwight Lemon; and his brother, Charles T. Lemon Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Louise (Cave) Lemon; three of his four children from his first marriage, James David Lemon, Jr., Jerrilyn Lemon Casey and Janette Lemon-Saquella; his stepchildren; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Dr., San Diego, CA 92122, on Thursday, September 5, at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sharp Healthcare Foundation at https://give.sharp.com/sharp-foundation/tribute, or mail your gift to, Sharp HealthCare Foundation, 8695 Spectrum Center Blvd., San Diego, CA 92123.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019