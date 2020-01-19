|
|
James Donald Don' Ferguson February 25, 1927 - December 22, 2019 A Life Well Lived James Donald "Don" Ferguson, age 92, passed away peacefully, with his three sons by his side, on December 22, 2019.Don was born in a Model T Ford in Hydro, Oklahoma, and moved to San Diego County at the age of 10. He attended San Diego High School and lettered in football. Early on, Don showed an interest in cars which led him to the auto industry where he became a craftsman in automobile upholstery, owned car sales lots and opened his own muffler and auto repair business in National City where he was known for his amazing custom work for over 35 years. Don was known to be a genuinely happy man and was always up for an adventure. Over the years, he enjoyed travel, social events and parties. You never saw him without a big smile on his face or something funny to say. The things he loved most in life were his family, friends, football and of course very hot coffee always in that order.Don was predeceased by the love of his life, Shirley Mae Wendt Ferguson, who he was married to for 60 years; his parents, Jimmy and Annie Ferguson; his sister, Violet Lowe, and his grandson, Lorin. He is survived by his father-in-law, Ervin Wendt; sons, Wayne (Kathy), Alan and Mark; his grandchildren, Tammy, Thane, Anne Marie, and Adam, nieces and nephews, 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.A private celebration of Don's life will be held on January 25, 2020.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020