James E. Jimmy' Barrow August 31, 1955 - September 25, 2019 SAN DIEGO On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, James E. "Jimmy" Barrow, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Jimmy was born on August 31, 1955 in San Diego, CA. He received his bachelor's degree in Computer Science from SDSU and retired in 2017 after a long career with the DOD, SPAWAR. He was married for 37 years to his wife Denise and raised two sons, Brian and Danny. Jimmy loved the outdoors, hiking the Sierras, snowboarding with his sons and traveling with his wife and family. Many followed his "Where are you now Jim" posts on FB. He also volunteered as a Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 240 in Serra Mesa and was a trail guide for Mission Trails Regional Park. Jim's love of his Irish heritage had him research his family roots and eventually become an Irish citizen. He is survived by his wife Denise, sons Brian and Danny, father John Barrow (Grace), mother Margaret Brett, brother Brett Barrow (Debbie) and sisters Gail Janes (Ron), Catherine Barrow (Jim Carr), Cara Ferguson (Tom), and Monica Belisle (John), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church, 11292 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. at 10:00 a.m. Donations may be sent to Mission Trails Regional Park.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019
