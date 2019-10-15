|
James E. Lasry, MD December 12, 1927 - October 11, 2019 La Jolla Dr. James E. Lasry, 91, died peacefully at home on Friday, October 11, 2019 with his family at his side. He is survived by Lois, his wife of 64 years, their daughter Lynne, son David, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Jim was born in Brooklyn, NY, on December 12th, 1927. He graduated from the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery at the US Navy in 1946; received a BA in zoology and an MS in marine biology from USC in 1952; and graduated cum laude in medicine from the University of Buffalo in 1957. He moved with his family to La Jolla in 1961 as a fourth year Fellow in cardiology to study under E. Grey Diamond at Scripps Clinic. He was a founding partner of the San Diego Internal Medicine Group. He served as Chief of Medicine at Sharp Memorial Hospital, President of the San Diego County , and Vice President of the California . Jim was deeply involved in multiple arts organizations including the Athenaeum Music and Arts Library in La Jolla, the San Diego Museum of Art, the La Jolla Chamber Music Society, the Balboa Art Conservation Center, and the Burchfield-Penney Art Center at Buffalo State College. He was an avid art collector, and in his later years, he developed a love of printmaking and creative writing. He will be lovingly remembered by four generations of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Athenaeum, the Balboa Art Conservation Center, and the La Jolla Symphony and Chorus. A memorial will be held on November 29th, 2019 at the Athenaeum.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019