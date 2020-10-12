Dearest Lois and Lynne and David

I was so sorry to hear about Jim's passing. From our first connections when you lived next door to us on Kolmar Street, Jim was a loving and very fun presence during my childhood. We also saw you often after you moved up to the Muirlands hills. I remember that house very well and the lovely back yard. I was also always happy to see him and your family over the years. When we were down in La Jolla in March 2014, we did come to see Jim and Lois in their apartment in the old Scripps Hospital building. Jim was one of the truly kindest human beings I have ever met. I have thought of him over the years always with a smile. Much love to the family.

Suzan Tiemroth