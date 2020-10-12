1/1
James E. Lasry M.D.
1927 - 2019
In memory of James E. Lasry M.D..

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Memorial service
at the Athenaeum
4 entries
November 21, 2019
Dearest Lois and Lynne and David
I was so sorry to hear about Jim's passing. From our first connections when you lived next door to us on Kolmar Street, Jim was a loving and very fun presence during my childhood. We also saw you often after you moved up to the Muirlands hills. I remember that house very well and the lovely back yard. I was also always happy to see him and your family over the years. When we were down in La Jolla in March 2014, we did come to see Jim and Lois in their apartment in the old Scripps Hospital building. Jim was one of the truly kindest human beings I have ever met. I have thought of him over the years always with a smile. Much love to the family.
Suzan Tiemroth
October 21, 2019
Jim was one of the first trustees I met when I joined the Balboa Art Conservation Centers board. He was a good leader, and an even better human. I'm glad to have known him.
Karen Coutts
Coworker
October 21, 2019
To Lois and Dr. Lasry's family,

Our condolences at his passing away. May his soul rest in peace and his memory be eternal! We always enjoyed seeing him at the Athenaeum, always smiling and a peaceful man he was.

Kathleen and George Wahab
George Wahab
October 15, 2019
A good colleague and patron of the arts as well as a fine gentlemen. Will miss him at the Athenaeum.
Randy Smith
