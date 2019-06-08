Resources More Obituaries for James Bie Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Edward Bie

Obituary Condolences Flowers James Edward Bie December 26, 1927 - June 4, 2019 Palm Desert Jim died on June 4, 2019. He was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on December 26, 1927 and had moved to La Jolla in 1966. In 1973 he was a general partner and co-founder of Nutrition 21, a nutritional research company that developed specialized nutraceuticals and formulas for the health food industry. He retired as Chairman of the Board of the company in 1994.His first business activity in San Diego was as a stock broker with Hayden-Stone, then a leading Wall Street brokerage firm. He later joined a small group of associates to form a venture capital organization that developed into San Diego Securities. Mr. Bie served as president of the San Diego Stock and Bond Association. He taught courses in finance and investing at San Diego community colleges. Mr. Bie was active in community affairs. He was chairman of the professional division for the City of San Diego's 200th Anniversary, President of the La Jolla chapter of the , and President of the San Diego chapter of the American MENSA Society. He also worked in membership campaigns for the San Diego Chamber of Commerce and was an adult literacy tutor for READ/San Diego. He attended Tulane University in New Orleans on a full athletic scholarship. His schooling was interrupted by service in the United States Army. He then enrolled at the University of Wisconsin and graduated in 1950 with a degree in journalism. He worked in Milwaukee for the Association of Commerce, operated his own public relations business, and was executive director of the Great Lakes Harbors Association at the time of the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway. The University of Wisconsin Foundation, the school's fundraising organization, hired him to conduct special campaigns for building, scholarships, and other needed University facilities. He later returned to Milwaukee and coordinated the fund raising, alumni and public relations activities at Marquette University. His career has been listed in Who's Who in the West, Who's Who in Leading American Executives, and Who's Who in America. Avid travelers, he and his wife Victoria visited more than 50 countries around the world. They also rotated time between homes in Loreto, Mexico, and Palm Desert. He is survived by his wife and his sons James, who lives in Phoenix, and Garry, who lives in Mira Mesa. Donations may be made in Jim's honor to Reliance Hospice, 74130 Country Club Dr. #103A, Palm Desert, CA 92260 or Desert Cancer Foundation at www.desertcancerfoundation.org. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from June 8 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries