As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Colleen Shore
Family
July 14, 2019
Bong Gacayan
Friend
June 14, 2019
Psalm 90:10 says that the days of our years are 70 years, And if because of special mightiness they are 80 years. May the memories of the wonderful times you shared together bring a smile and joy in your heart.
June 11, 2019
I'm sorry for your loss of your love one. In Isaiah 63:9 says in your time of anguish for our heavenly father it is anguished for him too. He cares deeply for you all and never wishes for us to pass throught suffering or sadness Jeremiah 29:11.
N P
June 10, 2019
As you remember your love one, as God heals your broken hearts (Psalm 147:3), may your cherished memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength to endure.
June 10, 2019
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of James E. Bie. Take as much time as you need to cope with your grief and always look to God, who loves us, for "everlasting comfort". (2 Thessalonians 2:16, 17)
June 10, 2019
Mr. Bie is an accomplished entrepreneur. Extending sincere sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Bie. -1 Corinthians 15:26
E E
June 10, 2019
To Jim and Gary...Endeavor to Persevere.
Daniel Dameron
June 8, 2019
A fine man.
Bill Richardson
June 8, 2019
Rest in peace, my favorite uncle. You made us laugh growing up. Your joy brought us many smiles. My condolences to my cousins Jimmy and Garry.
Colleen
Colleen Burke-Shore
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate
content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others to add their own memories and condolences.
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.