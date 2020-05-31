James Edward Schell II January 21, 1930 - May 11, 2020 Oceanside James Edward Schell, IIJanuary 21, 1930 May 11, 2020James Edward Schell, II was born in West Point, Georgia on January 21, 1930 to Nelson Henderson Schell, Sr. and Mattie Lou Winkfield (Schell). A former Federal Government and Industry Executive, his experience ranged from teaching to creating publications in technical and doctrinal domains, to serving as a Director in Industry (Litton Industries) and Government as well as winning a Presidential Appointment to the Senior Executive Service, Director of Tactical Computer Systems and Software Engineering Centers' Department of the Army.Jim had an enterprising and entrepreneurial spirit from a young age and possessed superior intelligence. Skipping multiple grades in his early education, he was accepted to Morehouse College in Georgia in 1945 at age 15. He graduated in 1949 with a Bachelor of Arts in Math, Physics and French. That same year, he began working as an instructor in the U.S. Air Force School of Electronics. He served in the Army starting in 1951 and was discharged honorably in 1953. He married Doris Elizabeth Hunter in 1954 and moved to New Jersey, working as a civilian in the military at Fort Monmouth. In 1968, he moved his family to Southern California where he worked for Litton Industries. In 1979, he returned to government service and relocated to New Jersey with his wife and youngest daughter. He left Government Service again in 1985 and began a new career as an independent consultant. Throughout his life, he was awarded several honorary degrees. Finally retiring in 1988, he moved to Oceanside (Ocean Hills), California in 1998.His list of achievements during his distinguished career include: studying graduate level Business Administration, Anthropology and Genetics at California State University, Northridge; a certificate in Executive Management from University of California, Berkeley, Executive Development from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, and The Federal Executive Institute, Arlington, VA. He received several honorary degrees in Humanities and Sciences; was awarded the Doctor of Laws Degree (Honorary) in 1984 from his alma mater for his work in establishing and supporting Computer Science and Software Engineering Technology Curricula (under Federal Sponsorship and in cooperation with Digital Equipment Corporation) in Historically Black Colleges and Universities, was the recipient of the Outstanding Performance Award, US Army; Secretary of Army Award; Most Outstanding Achievement in Equal Employment Opportunity; Nittany Lion Award, Pennsylvania State University, Humanitarian Award, National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc., Commander's Award Outstanding Achievement in Equal Employment Opportunity, U.S. Army Material Command, Meritorious Civilian Service Award, Humanitarian Award, National Greater Houston Association Technical Achiever's Association, Founder's Award, Annual National Conference on Software Technology, Inc., he has been featured in the 13th edition of Who's Who in the World, the 50th edition of Who's Who in America, the third edition of Who's Who in Science and Engineering and the 25th and 26th editions of Who's Who in the East. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame, Morehouse College Alumni Association in 2018 and was an Honoree for the Distinguished Worldwide Humanitarian Award from the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs Inc.Family was the most important aspect of his life. Visitors to his home were always impressed with his photo wall of his grandchildren and great grandchild as well as a wall dedicated to his ancestry including several generations of relatives. He was an excellent painter and horticulturist. His home was filled with his painting of a wide variety of subjects, collections of African Art and his spectacular garden. In each home he lived in, he crafted Japanese inspired gardens and other garden plants, the highlight of which was a heart shaped plant in his current home dedicated to his wife of 66 years, that he meticulously cared for. Jim was known for his sharp wit and ability to understand and dissect the most complex issues. Always filled with an unlimited store of good advice, he inspired his children and grandchildren to push themselves to be the best that they could be. He remained a voracious reader, something he imparted on to his children, consuming a variety of science and history publications monthly. He also was active in support of numerous charities, political party groups, the Historical Black Colleges and his alma mater, Morehouse College. He also was an accomplished writer, completing several manuscripts about life in the South, with one of his efforts, "We called our Daddy Mister" being published and sold on Amazon. He was active in community affairs in North San Diego County as well as many of the initiatives of Alpha Pi Boul, Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity. He remained active in the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and his Morehouse Alumni organization in San Diego in addition to his writing.Jim is survived by his loving wife Doris E. Schell (Hunter) and his children, Kenneth Schell, George Schell, Pamela Martorella (Schell) and Regina Giszpenc (Schell) and his sister, Juanita Rutland (Schell). He was preceded in death by his brother, Nelson H. Schell, Jr, his first-born son, James L. Schell and his son-in-law Nicolas Giszpenc. He is survived by 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild (with another great-grandchild expected in the Fall).He will be remembered fondly for his larger than life presence and engaging smile.



