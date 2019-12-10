|
James Jim' Escalante ESCONDIDO In loving Memory of James Escalante 66, born October 31 1953, in Escondido, California passed away on November 28, 2019, from complications of Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Julia Escalante, his daughters, Cynthia Homer, Christina Cazares, Jessica Escalante, his sons, Joseph Escalante, Jevon Escalante, his mother, Mary Escalante, his sisters, Renee Escalante, Robin Escalante. He was preceded in death by his father, Ignacio Escalante and his brother, Kenneth Escalante. He is survived by many grand-kids, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday December 11, 2019, at 11am at Grace Lutheran Church in Escondido. Internment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. October 31, 1953 - November 28, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 10, 2019