James F. Prescott December 15, 1934 - January 22, 2020 San Diego My Jim passed away at home on January 22, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan. His parents, Vera and William Prescott moved to Manchester, Michigan where Jim lived until going to Roosevelt Military Academy.He then attended Michigan State University graduating with a degree in Engineering in 1956. While at Michigan, he joined Triangle Fraternity. He met Claudia on a blind date and they married in 1956. They celebrated their 63rd anniversary in September.Jim and Claudia both worked at Chrysler Missile in Michigan and in 1959, they moved to San Diego where he took a job with General Dynamics. Jim then worked for The City of San Diego and retired in 1998.Jim is survived by his wife, Claudia and his daughter, Debbie. Son Douglas died in 2001. With Doug, he was involved in Indian Guides, Boy Scouts and Little League Baseball in University City. He was a past President of Little League. With Debbie, he was involved in Bobby Sox Baseball.Their bucket list included many road trips to Yosemite, Yellowstone, Glacier National Park, Zion, Bryce and the Grand Canyon, always staying at the historic hotels. They have enjoyed many years at their cabin in Mount Laguna. They also raised and showed Irish Setters for 18 years traveling to Mexico and Canada.Jim enjoyed watching many sports, including Michigan State football and basketball and enjoyed four Rose Bowls with State. Go Green Go White!!He watched the Chargers and Padres. He loved to travel to see Padre Spring training.We thank his doctors and caregivers, Martha, Teresa, Norma, Leticia and Kathy of Liv Home and Kindred Hospice for caring for Jim.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's name to Cygnet Theatre, San Diego Humane Society, Vista Hill, Athenaeum or .There will be a private family service.You lived a wonderful life and we will miss you so much My Jim.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020