Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Oceanside Marriott
110 Myers Street
San Diego, CA
James Francis Haggerty Oceanside Former United States Marine and longtime Oceanside resident, James Francis Haggerty, passed away from natural causes on January 17, 2019, at his home in El Campo, Texas. Mr. Haggerty leaves behind wife, Sylvia; sons, Timothy and Patrick; daughter, Holly; sons, Clancy and Micheal; grandchildren, Ryan, Christina, Ashlin, Reese, Phoenix, and James.A celebration of life will be held on February 16, 2019, 10 a.m-2 p.m., at the Oceanside Marriott,110 Myers Street. January 17, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019
