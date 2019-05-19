Resources More Obituaries for James Adams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Frankland Adams

Obituary Condolences Flowers James Frankland Adams November 3, 1942 - May 10, 2019 Oceanside James "Frank" Adams passed away on Friday, May 10 after privately and bravely battling cancer for 23 years. Born in Tucson, Arizona, on November 3, 1942 to Hazel (Richardson) and John Adams, his family moved to Oceanside when he was two. All of his schooling was in Oceanside. He attended South Oceanside Elementary, Jefferson Jr. High, Oceanside High School, and Mira Costa College, where he made many friends who he kept to this day. As a young man, Frank loved to surf and play beach volleyball. He served in the Army National Guard and was voted the man that his fellow soldiers would most trust with their lives. He met the love of his life, Diane Muldoon, on his first night home after being discharged from active duty. They were married for 52 years. He always supported Diane in all her artistic pursuits and volunteer activities. With his wife, he helped organize and put on the annual COAL High School Art Exhibit and volunteered for the Oceanside Days of Arts and the ODOA Children's Poster Contest for 25 years. He also helped her install many art exhibits, including shows at the Kruglak Gallery and the COAL Gallery. While coaching Bobby Sox for seven years, they met and formed lifelong friendships with the ball players, their parents, and other coaches. Frank worked as a union carpenter for 38 years. Among the projects he worked on were the Wild Animal Park, Sea World, the Nuclear Power Plant, UCSD Library and numerous high rises, including several in Little Italy. He loved camping and hiking in the Sierras, spending weekends at his cabin in Idyllwild, and being with his family. Besides camping, he also water skied, four wheeled and went dune buggying with friends. Frank and Diane had season passes for Aztec football games for 46 years. After retirement, he walked three miles every day with his dog and was known in the neighborhood as "the walker." A caring, loving man and hard worker, he had a great smile, quick wit, and was a good listener. He had the ability to get people, even total strangers, to share their thoughts and lives with him. Frank is survived by his wife, Diane, brothers Paul, Mark, and Kevin (wife Terry), sister, Sharon, sister and brother-in-law Stephanie and Justin Boncore, as well as nineteen nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Hazel Adams, brothers, David and Richard, and nephew Chris. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 609 Pier Way, in Oceanside. Frank requested Hawaiian shirts for those who attend. A burial service and memorial reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Cancer Research Institute or SPOT (Saving Pets One at a Time). Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 19, 2019