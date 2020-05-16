Dear Diane , Even though Frank was a brother -law , I feel I lost a another Big Brother ..Frank was Mr. COOL , With his Clint Eastwood deep blue eyes showed his sincerity and love through out the thirty three years I have known him ...Frank was very polite even to complete strangers ...Diane , Frank found the love of his life and he knew it in seconds , You were his happiness , you two created your own special love story , How sad yet beautiful the last chapter must be ...Stephanie and I will always hold them wonderful holidays we all were able to share and enjoy ..Frank's spirit will always remain in our lives ..Good night my brother , I Love You ..Justin & Stephanie

Justin Boncore