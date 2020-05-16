James Frankland Adams
1942 - 2019
In memory of James Frankland Adams.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
MAY
20
Burial
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 24, 2019
May hope sustain the family and friends of Mr. Adams and love give you strength. -Isaiah 65:19-22
E E
May 21, 2019
Diane:
We were so very sorry to hear of Frank's death. Our thoughts & prayers go out to you and your family.
Love, Roy & Vicki Timerman
Roy & Vicki Timerman
May 20, 2019
Dearest Diane, I am so sorry for your loss. Frank was such a kind and gentle soul who will be missed by all. I know that words can't help with your grieving but please know that you are being sent many loving prayers and blessings.
Marlynn Peak
May 20, 2019
Diane:
We were so very sorry to hear of Frank's death. Our thoughts & prayers go out to you and your family.
Love, Roy & Vicki Timerman
Roy & Vicki Timerman
May 19, 2019
We are so sorry to hear about Frank's death. He was always so pleasant and helpful. He will be missed by many. Our love to you and your family, Diane.
Jerry Johnson and
Laura Cantrell
Laura Cantrell
May 19, 2019
Dear Diane , Even though Frank was a brother -law , I feel I lost a another Big Brother ..Frank was Mr. COOL , With his Clint Eastwood deep blue eyes showed his sincerity and love through out the thirty three years I have known him ...Frank was very polite even to complete strangers ...Diane , Frank found the love of his life and he knew it in seconds , You were his happiness , you two created your own special love story , How sad yet beautiful the last chapter must be ...Stephanie and I will always hold them wonderful holidays we all were able to share and enjoy ..Frank's spirit will always remain in our lives ..Good night my brother , I Love You ..Justin & Stephanie
Justin Boncore
