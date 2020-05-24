James G. Vernetti June 2, 1945 - May 15, 2020 SAN MARCOS James G. Vernetti "Jim" was born in Denison, TX, on June 2, 1945, to Batt and Anna Vernetti. He passed away on May 15, 2020, at the age of 74 in San Marcos, CA. Jim lived in Texas growing up and graduated from Kirby High School in Woodville, TX, in 1963. He left Texas to attend the University of Notre Dame, where he earned both a Bachelor's degree (1967) as well as Master's degree (1968). While living in South Bend, IN, Jim met his future wife, Joan Marshall, and they were married in 1968. They relocated to southern California, where he began his career as a high school teacher and coach. "Mr. Vernetti" became an iconic teacher and had the privilege of influencing the lives of countless students across his nearly 40 years of teaching English and Drama and coaching football, basketball, and baseball. He spent the majority of his career teaching at San Pasqual High School in the Escondido Union High School District. Jim was known for his humor, wit, and toughness always working to bring out the best in his students.Jim and his wife, Joan were married for 52 years and had three children. Besides his family, Jim loved all things Notre Dame, hunting, fishing, and outdoor sports and activities. He also took pride in maintaining his home, garden, and property. In his retirement, Jim enjoyed traveling, spending time with his grandchildren, attending sporting events, working out at his gym, and volunteering at Interfaith in Escondido. Jim is survived by his wife, Joan and their children, Kathy (Gavin) Dillon of Issaquah, WA, Kristi (Louie) Rangel of Carson, CA, and Brian (Lindsay) Vernetti of San Diego, CA, as well as his five grandchildren, Keelin, Rowan, and Shea Dillon; Nicolina Rangel; and Benjamin Vernetti. Jim also is survived by his four siblings, John Vernetti, Tom Vernetti, JoAnna Troppy, and Theresa Palasota, as well as many nieces and nephews. A mass and celebration of life will be held when restrictions are lifted. Specific details will be shared when plans are complete. Contributions in his memory in lieu of flowers may be made to Interfaith Community Services https://www.interfaithservices.org/donate/ or Elizabeth Hospice https://elizabethhospice.org/donate-now/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 24, 2020.