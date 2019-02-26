|
James H. Hitch May 4, 1939 - February 18, 2019 SAN DIEGO James passed peacefully February 18th. Born in Everett, Washington, he served in the US Navy from 1962 to 1982 as a helicopter pilot. In 1992, he was ordained a deacon of the Roman Catholic Church and served the worshipping community of Corpus Christi Church. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Marie, and his sister Colleen Lontz. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Margaret; children Meagan, Charles, Matthew, Carolyn, and Mary Kathryn; 12 grandchildren; sister Mary and brother Kenneth. Viewing: Friday, March 1st at 5PM; Vigil and rosary at 7PM, both at Corpus Christi Church, 450 Corral Canyon Rd., Bonita, CA 91902. Funeral Mass: Saturday, March 2nd at 10AM at Corpus Christi Church. Reception following in Corpus Christi Parish Hall. Memorial donations may be made to Priests for Life or .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019